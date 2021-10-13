National

President Kovind to celebrate Dasara with jawans in Drass

Breaking away from tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dasara this year with jawans in Ladakh's Drass area. Traditionally, the President has been participating in Dasara celebrations in the national capital.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the President will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15.

On Thursday, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, the communiqué said.

He will also interact with troops at Udhampur (J-K) in the evening.

On October 15, Mr Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans.

Dasara will be celebrated on Friday.


