Morning Digest: Trump issues proclamation to suspend H-1B, other visas till year end; CBSE to apprise SC of pending exams today, and more

23 June 2020 07:30 IST

India’s COVID-19 cases per lakh people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56%, the Union Health Ministry said on June 22. For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the Ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will inform the Supreme Court of its position on pending board examinations on Tuesday, and let the Court take a final call on cancellation, according to senior officials at the Human Resource Development Ministry.

The Centre’s proposal to construct a new Parliament building in time for Independence Day 2022 was not approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) at a meeting earlier this month, according to sources involved with the approval process.

The peak demand period for Shramik Special trains has ended and the railways presently have demand for only 15 such trains from various States, Railway Board Member (Traffic) P.S. Mishra said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will take part in the Russia-India-China trilateral on Tuesday, in an indicator that New Delhi is prepared to press on with diplomatic moves with China despite last Monday’s clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

After several failed attempts to organise a meeting, both online and offline, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has started working on the various questions on privacy and data security of the government-run Aarogya Setu, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGCA on Monday eased quarantine norms for pilots and cabin crew and dispensed with the need for the entire crew to be sent on a mandatory 14-day quarantine in case anyone aboard a flight tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, airlines can conduct a risk assessment and take a decision accordingly.

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police over media reports of 57 girls at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Monday said that Indian commentators who described the zero-tariff bilateral agreement for 97% of exports to China as “charity” for “least developed” Bangladesh are revealing their “narrow-mindedness”. This was the Minister’s second comment in two days after certain Indian publications said China was using the deal to get Bangladesh on its side as tension with India simmers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh.

England’s players will wear the names of selected COVID-19 workers with cricketing backgrounds on their training shirts during the upcoming Test series against West Indies in recognition of their selfless services.