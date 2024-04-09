ED questions Amol Kirtikar for over 8 hours in ‘khichdi scam’ case

April 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MUMBAI:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North-West constituency candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amol Kirtikar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 8 hours on Monday in connection with the ‘khichdi scam’.

The ED had summoned Mr. Kirtikar for the alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi by the BMC during the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared before the agency around 11.30 a.m. and left the ED office after 7.30 p.m.

Before heading to the ED office in the morning, he told The Hindu, “The ED has summoned me today. I will cooperate with the agency as I have not done anything wrong. So I have nothing to worry about. It is uncertain and I do not know whether I will return home today. I am prepared for anything that happens.”

As Mr. Kirtikar stepped inside the ED office, his supporters gathered in large number outside and raised slogans against the enquiry.

After coming out of the ED office at 7.30 p.m., Mr. Kirtikar heaved a sigh of relief as he is going back home after the interrogation. “Since I am honest and not committed any crime, I genuinely had nothing to worry about. Of course, I was tense and stressed in the morning, which is normal for any human being to feel so. Not every person who is summoned by the law and enforcement is a criminal.”

“At the ED office, I was asked to produce certain documents and I submitted them all. I totally cooperated with the investigation agency, answered to every question and they seemed satisfied with my response. They said if needed, they will call me again. There was a tea break and lunch break during the interrogation of 8.5 hours. I am extremely happy that I am going back home and will be with my family for Gudi Padwa tomorrow,” Mr. Kirtikar said.

On Sanjay Nirupam’s allegations against him and Sanjay Raut, Mr. Kirtikar said he did not want to speak anything against him as he respected him from his heart. “He is a senior leader, what can I say about his remarks. He has been accusing me for a long time. I am just doing my job and do not want to be affected by others’ [Mr. Nirupam’s] harsh remarks against me.”

Mr. Kirtikar had skipped the first summons served to him the same day (March 27) his party announced him as its candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had sought some time through his lawyer and the ED had summoned him on April 8.

