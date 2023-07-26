Lok Sabha Speaker accepts the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Modi govt. 

July 26, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Narendra Modi government over Manipur violence. He has requested time to discuss the issue and fix the time of debate later.

Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26, the party’s leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The Congress submitted the no-trust motion notice at 9.20 a.m. at the Lok Sabha table office. Only 13 working days of the monsoon session remain and the Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to schedule a no-confidence motion debate as per procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chowdhury said that Mr. Gogoi, being a Lok Sabha member from the Northeast, would like to know from the Prime Minister what steps his government had taken to restore peace in Manipur.

“Manipur has been suffering and we have tried for so many days to get a statement from the Prime Minister,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

The Congress issued a three-line whip, asking all its Lok Sabha members to be present for a parliamentary party meeting at 10.30 a.m.

Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc’s 26 parties are also meeting at the office of Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as a no-trust motion needs the support of at least 50 or more members to be adopted in the House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.