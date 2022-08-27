Lifetime chauffeurs, domestic help for retired CJIs, Supreme Court judges

Justice N.V. Ramana retired as Chief Justice of India on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Farewell ceremonies for retired judges usually have the country’s top law officers wish them on behalf of the government a “healthy and peaceful” retirement. It seems the government has now walked the talk to ease the retired lives of judges.

On August 26, the Centre amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules the second time in a week to provide chauffeurs and domestic help for retired Chief Justices of India and Supreme Court judges for their entire lifetime.

Retired CJIs would also get secretarial assistants. The staff would be paid the salary and allowances of regular employees of the Supreme Court.

The first series of amendments in the Rules on August 23 allowed retired Chief Justices of India and Supreme Court judges chauffeurs, secretarial assistants and security cover only for a year. There was no mention of “domestic help”, who would be an employee in the level of junior court assistant.

But the August 26 amendments are more generous. The benefit of 24-four hour security cover has been extended to five years for retired Chief Justices and three years for retired judges of the Supreme Court. The judiciary had recently raised concerns about attacks on judges.

Besides, former CJIs and retired judges of the top court can get their monthly mobile phone and Internet bills reimbursed to the extent of ₹4,200.

A retired CJI is also entitled to a rent-free Type VII accommodation, other than the designated official residence, in New Delhi for six months immediately after retirement.

The amended Rules mandate that retired Chief Justices and judges should be extended courtesies as per protocol at ceremonial lounges of airports.

The notification issued by the Law Ministry however said these post-retirement benefits would be available only if the retirees were not getting similar facilities from any High Court or government body.

The government is one of the biggest litigants in the Supreme Court. There has been public debate on whether post-retirement benefits dangled by the government could influence the judicial work of serving judges.