Govt. amends Supreme Court Judges Rules

They provide a retired Chief Justice rent-free accommodation in Delhi for six months from the date of superannuation

They provide a retired Chief Justice rent-free accommodation in Delhi for six months from the date of superannuation

The government on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules to entitle a retired Chief Justice rent-free Type - VII accommodation in Delhi for six months from the date of superannuation.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the accommodation would be other than the designated official residence.

The amended Rules added that a retired Chief Justice and judges of the Supreme Court shall be entitled to a chauffeur, secretarial assistant and a round-the-clock security cover in addition to his or her personal security guard for a period of a year from the date of retirement.

Further, the amended Rules mandated that a retired Chief Justice and judges should be extended, as per protocol, courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.

The amended Rules are called the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

The government has amended the original Supreme Court Judges Rules of 1959 in exercise of powers conferred to it under the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

A 2013 decision of the Supreme Court had taken a serious view of former Ministers, MPs and even retired judges and government servants staying in government bungalows beyond the allotted period.

"Judges of any forum shall vacate the official residence within a period of one month from the date of superannuation/retirement. However, after recording sufficient reasons, the time may be extended by another one month," the Supreme Court had ordered.