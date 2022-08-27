India

Justice U.U. Lalit sworn in as CJI

File photo of Justice U.U. Lalit, who was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022.

File photo of Justice U.U. Lalit, who was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were present at the ceremony.

Justice Lalit's predecessor, Justice N.V. Ramana, was also present.


