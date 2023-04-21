ADVERTISEMENT

Keralites stranded in Sudan, Kerala CM seeks PM’s intervention

April 21, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the letter that many health professionals and skilled workers stranded in the African nation were from Kerala

G Anand
G Anand

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to evacuate Indians caught in the civil strife in Sudan.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, Mr. Vijayan said many health professionals and skilled workers stranded in the African nation were from Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sudan conflict | India in touch with both warring sides, focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

Also read |Indians stuck in Sudan say no power, food in hotels they are staying

Mr. Vijayan said the distressed citizens called and petitioned the Kerala government for help. The conflict has cut off their access to potable water, power, food, medicines and other basic amenities.

Mr. Vijayan said the evacuation of Indian citizens via Khartoum airport was difficult since air strikes had rendered the facility non-operational.

Moreover, several Indians, including Keralites, were caught in their job places in far-flung localities in Sudan. Mr. Vijayan requested Mr. Modi to repatriate them urgently.

Also read |Sudan clashes | Indian national from Kannur hit by a stray bullet dies in Khartoum

He lauded Mr. Modi for the efforts taken by the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the security of Indians in Sudan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US