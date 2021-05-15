Cyclonic storm Tauktae forms in Arabian Sea; Kerala districts on high alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 10:04 IST

Tauktae is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm, christened Tauktae (pronounced Tau'Te), in the early hours of Saturday.

The weather system is moving northwards at a speed of nearly 7 kmph and lies centred over the east-central and south-east Arabian Sea about 120 km north-northwest of Aminidivi and 300 km north-northwest of Kannur in north Kerala, the India Meteorological Department said.

Tauktae is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18.

The northward moving weather system has triggered heavy rainfall in Kerala, prompting the State Government to declare high alert in the districts.

The Saturday morning rainfall forecast from the IMD is awaited.

In a Friday evening update, the weather agency had sounded red alerts for five northern districts today; Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, on Saturday given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur have been put on orange alert for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, which are on yellow alert, can expect scattered heavy rainfall on Saturday, the IMD indicated.