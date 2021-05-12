Cyclone, to be named Tauktae, may hit coastal region by Sunday

Coast Guard swings into action, alerts fishermen in high seas to return

The Coast Guard on Tuesday swung into action to alert fishermen in high seas to return to the nearest shore in view of a possible cyclonic storm hitting Karnataka and Kerala coasts by Sunday.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, DIG S.B. Venkatesh in a statement here said that the India Meteorological Department has forecast formation of a low pressure area over South-East Arabian Sea later this week. The low pressure area may intensify into a cyclonic storm, to be named Tauktae, over East-Central Arabian Sea by May 16 to 21.

As such, the Coast Guard has issued instructions to Indian fishing boats not to venture out into the sea in view of the cyclonic alert.

Indian Coast Guard ships and Dornier aircraft on patrol have been relaying weather warning to fishermen in sea on VHF channel to return to the nearest shore, Mr. Venktesh said.

Forecast

India Meteorological Department has said that the low pressure area is likely to be formed around May 14 morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep Islands and adjoining South-East and East-Central Arabian Sea by Saturday. The depression might move North, North-West and intensify further into a cyclone storm over East-Eentral Arabian Sea around Sunday and continue to move North, North-West for some more time with further intensification.

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining South Tamil Nadu now lies over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, has in its forecast said that squally wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely along and off the coastal region in the State by Saturday. On Sunday, the wind speed might reach up to 80 kmph along and off the coast.

India Meteorological Department has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea at this time and urged those in the sea to return to the coast by Friday night.