You have honoured all daughters of India: President tells Hubballi Dharwad

President of India Droupadi Murmu was accorded ‘poura sanmana’ (civic honour) by Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, in Hubballi on September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

President of India Droupadi Murmu, who was accorded civic honour by Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation(HDMC) on September 26, termed the honour as ‘an honour to all the daughters of the nation’.

The President said, “By honouring a person like me, who comes from a humble background, you have honoured all the daughters of the nation.” The audience responded with a huge round of applause.

Earlier, the President was accorded ‘poura sanmana’ (civic honour) by Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the presence of Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and other MLAs.

The President began her speech by recollecting the contribution of the twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad to the field of education and music. She said that she was very happy to be in Hubballi Dharwad, which had great cultural significance and are known as ‘Vidya Kashi’ (the Kashi of education).

Referring to the history of the region and contribution of Hubballi Dharwad to the field of art, culture, education and also the freedom struggle, she recalled the names of Kittur queen Chennamma and Baba Sahib of Naragund. She also cited legendary vocalists Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Basavaraj Rajguru and Gangubai Hangal, and their contribution to the field of music.

The President said that she would like to congratulate the people of Hubballi Dharwad as they were living in twin cities, which contribute immensely to Karnataka and the nation. She said the people of the twin cities had not forgotten their roots and culture while embracing technology. “You have not forgotten history while embracing science for development,” she said.

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Recalling the contribution of freedom fighters from north Karnataka, she said that the country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, it would be ‘developed’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri briefed them about the region and twin cities. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi referred to the contribution of the region to music, literature and education. Of the eight Jnanpeeth award winners from Karnataka, five are from Dharwad, known as the land of literature and music, he said.

The Union Minister also briefed the audience about the life of President Droupadi Murmu and elaborated on how, coming from a humble tribal family, she became an elected representative and rose to the position of President of India.

Karnataka Ministers Halappa Achar and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Arvind Bellad and Amrut Desai were among those who attended the event.