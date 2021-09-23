Yatnal renews quota demand for Panchamasalis

Bengaluru

23 September 2021 21:09 IST

He was joined by Arvind Bellad in raising the demand in Assembly

Senior members Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad (both BJP) rushed to well of the House on Thursday demanding that the government set a time limit for granting reservation to the Panchamasali community under 2A of OBC quota so that they can avail benefits of 15% reservation in jobs and education.

Presently, the community is included in 3B and is eligible to avail benefits under 5% quota.

Mr. Yatnal raised the issue during zero hour in the Legislative Assembly and said the government led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in March had said that the government would seek reports from the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission in six months and take a decision on reclassification and increasing quota.

Advertising

Advertising

The seer of the Panchamasali community had taken out a rally and staged a protest at Freedom Park in the city seeking reservation. They have threatened to renew the agitation if the Chief Minister does not heed to their demand within the promised time frame.

With Chief Minister Baasavaraj Bommai not present in the House, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri assured Mr. Yatnal that he would ensure reply to the question from the Chief Minister. Later, both members returned to their seats. Mr. Yatnal had vociferously raised the demand in the Assembly when Mr. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.