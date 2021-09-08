Seer says he will take out anothersatyagraha if there is no quota

Lingayat Panchamasali Mahapeetha seer Sri Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji on Wednesday said that he will lead another satyagraha if the government does not provide reservation under backward class category 2A for all sub-communities of Lingayat.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi during his visit for Pratijna Panchayat, Sri Jayamrutyunjaya said that the government had sought time till September 15 to consider the community’s demand. If the demands are not met by October 1, another satyagraha will be launched at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, he said.

Stating that there were three crore Lingayats in the State, the swamiji said that many of them have not seen social and economic facilities. As such, there is demand for reservation in education and employment for all sub-communities of Lingayat.

Of the 110 sub-communities among Lingayats, 34 come under Category 2A and 12 come under Category 3B reservation. The remaining sub-communities do not have any reservation, the swamiji said and added that all should be brought under Category 2A.

The seer said that the government has sought the opinion of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission on the economic and social status of all communities. The Union government too has authorised the State governments to accord reservation under backward classes. Therefore, the government should get the report from the commission at the earliest and provide reservation, he added.

District Sharana Sahitya Parishat president U.C. Niranjan and Udupi Basava Samithi president Siddaramanna and others were present.