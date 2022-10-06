Will respond to Rahul Gandhi’s letter on injured jumbo calf, says Karnataka Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 06, 2022 17:31 IST

A representational photo of a herd of elephants. | Photo Credit: Basheer

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will respond to a letter from MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi requesting to arrange for the medical treatment of an elephant calf, which has injuries on its tail and trunk, in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on October 6, he said Mr. Gandhi had noticed an injury to an elephant calf this during his visit to Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. “I will collect information from senior forest officers to examine whether it is possible to treat the injured baby elephant. I will respond to Rahul Gandhi’s letter and do whatever possible on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

No impact

Asked whether the participation of AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will have any impact on BJP, the Chief Minister said Ms. Sonia Gandhi left after walking for half-a-km. “These things will not have any impact on the ruling party,” he said.

Six rallies

Mr. Bommai said, as decided prior to Bharath Jodo Yatra, the ruling BJP will organise six rallies, which had been put off owing to the monsoon session of the State legislature in September 2022, and Dasara festival. His plans include a tour of the entire State, along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Assault on mediapersons by police

The CM said he would seek a report on the alleged assault on mediapersons by Mandya police, and take action against the officers concerned after verifying the facts.

