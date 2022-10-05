Kharge: Collective leadership and decision making at all levels in Congress is my goal

Senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed a nomination for the AICC president’s post, said that the Congress will adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

He was speaking to mediapersons at Buddha Vihar on the outskirts of the Kalaburagi on Wednesday before leaving for Mysuru to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday.

When asked about the party’s course of action [after electing the AICC president], Mr. Kharge said that it will not be decided by one person. “The status quo and reforms will be decided by the party delegates, a Congress Working Committee will be formed, the committee will decide all policy matters that will be formulated by consensus before implementing it. It’s not me alone, but we as a party will decide together,” he added.

Refusing to speak on possibilities of electing unopposed to the party’s top post, Mr. Kharge said all his colleagues including senior and junior leaders urged and encouraged him to contest. He was inspired as all the leaders extended their cooperation. Mr. Kharge asserted that he had entered the poll fray to strengthen the Congress and to take forward the party ideology.

Replying to a question, he said the party will draw up strategy for an alliance after the party president’s polls. He, however, refused to divulge details saying that the party will meet to discuss an ally in the coming days. The need of the hour is to fight united to protect the Constitution, save the country and its democracy, he added.

On his dream of becoming the Karnataka Chief Minister, Mr. Kharge said it was a closed chapter and a dead issue. “I have been in Parliament for the last 13 years, and the question of becoming Chief Minister is irrelevant at this time,” Mr. Kharge expressed.