Use of Hindi, English over Kannada on banners, plaques at event attended by Amit Shah sparks outrage

Hassan

17 January 2021 12:52 IST

“... Amit Shah should give an explanation to the Kannadiagas regarding why the three-language formula was violated in the foundation-stone plaque,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and pro-Kannada organisations condemned the prominence given to Hindi and English languages over the Kannada language, at the RAF unit foundation-stone laying ceremony at Bhadravathi, held on January 16.

The plaque unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, carried details of the occasion only in Hindi and English. The banner on the dais also carried content of the programme only in Hindi.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets on the evening of January 16, said “It is unpardonable that despite getting land from Karnataka for the RAF unit, Kannada has been completely ignored in the foundation-stone plaque. Amit Shah should give an explanation to the Kannadiagas regarding why the three-language formula was violated in the foundation-stone plaque”.

He said the act of the Union Minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who were all present on the occasion, was “nothing but betrayal of Kannadigas”. Those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honour of the land and its language were not fit to hold the reins of the State administration, he said.

Mr. Shah laid the foundation stone for 97 battalion of RAF at Bhadravati. The State Government provided 50.29 acres of land for the unit.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T.A. Narayana Gowda, in a post on social media, said Kannada must be used prominently in any government programme held in Karnataka. “Kannadigas need not tolerate the deliberate imposition of Hindi”, he said. His organization has given a call for a twitter campaign on the evening of January 17 opposing the imposition of Hindi.

Besides, many Twitter users condemned the side-lining of Kannada at the programme.