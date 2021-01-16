We need to change the way we view police: Amit Shah

RAF unit at Bhadravati, for which Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone, will cater to Karnataka, Kerala and Goa

Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for establishing a unit of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district.

The RAF, the specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force, will be the first battalion of its kind in the State. The State government has provided the CRPF with 50.29 acres of land for the purpose. The unit at Bhadravati will cater to the needs of 39 districts spread over Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa. The RAF is specialised in handling riots and other major law and order situations.

Mr. Shah said Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had written to him seeking an RAF unit in the State, promising suitable land. The unit would help ensure peace in Karnataka and neighbouring States, said Mr. Shah.

"Among government officials, the job of the police is the toughest. We need to change the way we look at the police. The police do not get a holiday even to celebrate festivals. They will be on the field to maintain law and order. Many have sacrificed their lives while on duty,” he said.

The Centre, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, had taken many steps to modernise the police force. The government had allotted ₹800 crore for the purpose. “We have started Indian National Defence University and National Forensic Sciences University, the first of its kind in the world. I suggest the Chief Minister to set up colleges in Karnataka with affiliation to these universities,” he said.

Stating that recognising the sacrifice of police personnel, the Centre had set up a national police memorial in Delhi, he appealed to the public to visit the memorial.

“Your gesture to appreciate the police force and their sacrifice would boost the morale of the force,” he said.

The establishment would involve officers’ quarters, a central school, a hospital, parade ground, playground, and other essential amenities.

Mr. Shah lauded Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and said the government would complete its full term in office.

Mr. Shah said the BJP government would complete the full term and the party would come to power again after the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. The Opposition Congress need not have doubts about the completion of the term by the BJP government, he said.

After the virtual inauguration of the police quarters under Police Gruha-2020 scheme and Police Gruha-2025 in various parts of the city, the Home Minister said Karnataka’s fight against the pandemic was “very good” and appreciated the Bengaluru police’s role in maintaining the law and order during the lockdown.

He also inaugurated Indian Reserve Battalion unit’s administrative office building at Tikota, Vijaypura district.

(With inputs from Bengaluru bureau)