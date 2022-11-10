‘Unable to pay bribes’, couple in Karnataka seek mercy killing

The couple claim that officials of the Karnataka Government have demanded ₹15 lakh in total for paperwork related to a layout developed by them in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. | Photo Credit: For representation only

A couple in Sagar taluk of Karnataka has sought permission for mercy killing, claiming that they have been dejected over repeated demands from government officers for bribes to clear sites in their private residential layout.

On November 9, Srikanth Naik and Sujata Naik, residing at Kugve village near Sagar, submitted their petition addressed to the President of India, to Assistant Commissioner of Sagar.

The couple has developed a layout on their property at Khandika gram panchayat limits.

Srikanth Naik told mediapersons that the Panchayat Development Officer had demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh to clear the sites in the layout. Later, the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer demanded ₹10 lakh for the same.

“We have approached the Deputy Commissioner’s office on this issue. However, the sites have not been released. We are left with no option but to die,” said Srikanth Naik.

The couple said they had invested all their savings on developing the layout. “Let the government take over our property and allow us to die,” Srikanth Naik said.

The Assistant Commissioner is said to have assured the couple that a report would be submitted to senior officers after verifying the issue.