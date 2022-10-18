Karnataka Congress launches ‘SayCM’ campaign

Following the success of its ‘PayCM’ campaign, the Congress has launched ‘SayCM’ campaign, demanding answers to the questions it has asked the BJP government in the State. The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday tweeted another image on the lines of ‘PayCM’ campaign which said: “SayCM, 90% Undelivered. Do we need to Pay CM for CM to Say”.

“Let PayCM now become SayCM. Let them answer the people of the state. BJP Karnataka that has broken their promise to the people by forgetting the assurances they gave before the elections needs to answer now. Should people pay 40% commission to even speak of the promises you made in the election manifesto?,” the KPCC tweeted.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said the party had earlier launched a campaign ‘Nimma Hattira Ideya Uttara?’ (Do you have the answers?) and asked 50 questions to the government. “But till now they have not answered even a single question,” he said, adding that this had forced them to do a ‘SayCM’ campaign along with ‘PayCM’ campaign.