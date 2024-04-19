ADVERTISEMENT

Trishika Kumari Wadiyar to host women’s empowerment awareness initiative

April 19, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is contesting the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru as a BJP candidate, will be holding a women’s empowerment awareness initiative in Mysuru on Saturday.

The event scheduled to take place at Srirama Seva Arasu Mandali, opposite Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy in Mysuru, is aimed at raising awareness and facilitating discussions to help women access the benefits of welfare schemes and government initiatives, especially in the rural and tribal areas of Mysuru and Kodagu regions.

“As we prepare to host the inaugural event of the women’s empowerment awareness initiative, I am filled with hope and optimism. It is crucial that we empower women with the knowledge to access welfare schemes and government initiatives effectively. Through this initiative, our goal is to initiate meaningful conversations and inspire action towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women”, Ms. Trishikha said in a statement.

The event aimed to empower women is expected to be an “enlightening and empowering gathering”, featuring expert speakers who will share valuable insights on various government welfare schemes and initiatives.

“Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions and informative presentations aimed at simplifying the process of accessing these resources and highlighting the opportunities available to them. Through these expert-led sessions, women will gain a deeper understanding of how to navigate the system with ease and confidence, empowering them to seize the benefits and opportunities that await them,” said a statement issued by the organisers.

