Top news developments in Karnataka on October 20, 2022

Damaged cars after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru last night, causing inundation, water logging and damage to infrastructure in some parts of Bengaluru. Parts of Namma Metro’s retaining wall near Seshadripuram collapsed, damaging cars parked. Residents also complained of power cuts in many localities. More rains are predicted today as well.

What the world see when it rains in Bengaluru Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain on October 19. The rain began in the evening. The damage could be seen the next morning on October 20 | Video Credit: The Hindu Bureau

2. Silk Association of India, Central Silk Board, Government of Karnataka and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association are jointly celebrating Silk Association of India’s foundation day. National convention on “Current status and future challenges of Indian sericulture” is being held from 10 a.m. onwards at KASSIA Auditorium, Vijayanagar. Farmers on this occasion are expected to present a memorandum opposing the proposal to merge sericulture and agriculture departments.

3. V. Somanna Felicitation Committee is releasing “Vijayapatha” edited by Dr. Byramangala Ramegowda and Palanetra. It will be released by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road at 4.30 p.m.

4. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is holding its 14th graduation day with Dr. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, as the chief guest. The programme will be held at RIT premises, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in Dharwad and Haveri districts by late evening today to participate in a slew of programmes.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission is holding Big Tech Show in Mysuru. A walkathon has been organised in the city to promote entrepreneurial spirit.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day multi modal maritime summit organised by New Mangalore Port Authority, Mormugao Port Authority and Cochin Port Authority, begins at New Mangalore Port Authority.

2. Four more weavers’ cooperative societies which manufacture Udupi saree have obtained Geographic Indication user authorisation certificate. Earlier only one weavers’ cooperative society had obtained it. It will bring more support and recognition to Udupi saree, says Kadike Trust, a NGO, which is promoting the saree.