Top news developments in Karnataka on May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022 10:49 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Bengaluru’s new Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy, takes over today. He was earlier serving as Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), and replaces Kamal Pant as the city police chief. Mr. Pant has been posted as Director-General of Police, (Recruitment ).

2. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a visit to Bengaluru. He is set to meet his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai this evening.

3. ASHA workers to hold State-level protest demanding resolution of their issues at Freedom Park at 11 a.m.

4. Environment Support Group and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority are holding a seminar on decentralised, socially inclusive and ecologically wise protection and rehabilitation of lakes, kaluves (drains) and water commons of Karnataka. Keynote address is by Justice B. Veerappa, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, and Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). The event is at Mahadev Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 9.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Dr. S R Chandrashekar Institute of Speech and Hearing will hold Founder’s Day celebrations and Dr SRC Memorial award ceremony today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest at India Campus Crusade for Christ, Hennur Main Road, St. Thomas Town, 10.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

CFTRI Director to brief media on TechBharat-2022 which begins in Mysuru from May 19. Over 700 delegates from food processing industries are expected to participate.

From north Karnataka

1. Childline 1098 to conduct child rights awareness programme.

2. Press conference by Sarvajanika Udyanavana Horata Samiti on the encroachment of public gardens.

3. Congress leader H.K. Patil writes to Chief Minister seeking separate municipal corporation for Dharwad.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar to participate in several events at Udupi.