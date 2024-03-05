March 05, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

1. National investigation agency (NIA) is searching 17 locations across seven States in connection with the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.

2. Investigation continues into the alleged “pro-Pakistan slogan” case, a day after three persons were arrested. BJP has been mounting pressure on the Congress government to make public the FSL report that led to the arrests.

3. Indian Institute of Horticultural Research is kickstarting a three-day horticultural fair. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Arjun Munda, will inaugurate the fair through video conference. The event will be held at the ICAR-IIHR premises in Hesarghatta, from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. U.S. Consulate General, Chennai ,in association with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women, is organising a special talk with NASA women scientists today. NASA Associate Administrator Dr. Nicola ‘Nicky‘ Fox will address the students. The programne will be held on the college campus on Margosa Road in Malleswaram at 2.30 p.m.

5. Departments of Mass Communication and Journalism, Political Science and History are jointly organising a seminar on impartial elections. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader inaugurates the programme being held in Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district administration to conduct workshop on Child Labour (Prohibition) Act and awareness on Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign.

2. Exhibition and sale of products prepared by women’s self-help groups in Madikeri under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Workshop on banning single-use plastic to be presided over by Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur; Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan speaks, at MCC hall, 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Chairperson of Karnataka State Women Commission visits Sakhi centre on the premises of Government Lady Goshen Hospital, noon.

3. Train patrons of Konkan in Maharashtra oppose demand for amalgamation of Vande Bharat Expresses (CSMT-Madgaon and Mangaluru-Madgaon). Already CSMT-MAO is operating with a long wait list of passengers, and its extension would further worsen the situation, they say.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP president J.P. Nadda to address party rally in Chikkodi at noon. He will inaugurate an enlightened citizens’ meeting in Belagavi KLE Jirge hall at 5 p.m.

2. Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Department, will distribute appointment orders to newly-recruited drivers and driver-cum-conductors at Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

