GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Going To School and BT Group organise Match Day 2024 in Bengaluru

March 05, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Women’s Team showcase their skills at the Going to School event.

Women’s Team showcase their skills at the Going to School event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Going to School, a not-for-profit trust, in partnership with the Government of Karnataka and BT Group, recently organised ‘Match Day 2024’ to celebrate the power of sport to equip girls with digital and life skills to succeed in life and solve for the biggest challenge of our time, Climate Change.

Going to School has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to run the Outdoor School for Girls, a skills sports educational program for girls in Government Schools.

Going to School aims to equip 2.7 million girls with football, life, sustainable and enterprise skills they need to complete their education and move from the pitch to leading enterprises that solve for Climate Change in the city and create jobs, said a release.

FC Head Coach, Gerard Zaragoza with girls at the Going to School event.

FC Head Coach, Gerard Zaragoza with girls at the Going to School event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Outdoor School for Girls project delivers sport (football) with digital, life, STEM, and Sustainable Entrepreneurial skills through an integrated curricula to girls in Government schools in India. From Grades 5-10, during school hours, the programme is designed to equip girls with the skills they need to complete their education, moving from the game they have designed on the pitch to the wider canvas of the city, kick-starting sustainable enterprises, solving for Climate Change and create jobs solving for two of the city’s biggest challenges: youth unemployment and Climate Change.

Ian McBride, Head Responsible Business – India, BT Group said, “We have a long standing partnership with Going to School and the Outdoor School for Girls is a terrific opportunity to bring digital skills at scale via sport that support BT Group’s global manifesto goal to ensure technology is inclusive and for everyone to benefit.”

Related Topics

Empower / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.