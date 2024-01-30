January 30, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

1. The situation in Keragodu village in Mandya district is under control. On Sunday, replacement of a saffron flag with the national flag led to a row. The government has maintained that hoisting of any flag other than national flag, or Kannada flag, is a violation of rules, and the organisation that hoisted the saffron flag had signed an undertaking accepting the rules. The Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended for giving permission to a private organisation to hoist any flag on a government land.

2. On Martyr’s Day today, Souharda Karnataka will host seminars and form human chains in Bengaluru and all districts of Karnataka to spread the message of harmony. The programme in Bengaluru will be held at Freedom Park at 4 p.m., and the chain will be formed between 5.15 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.

3. Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles is organising a two-day international conference on silkworm seed industry to commemorate Central Silk Board’s 75 years of service to the sericulture industry. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Prajakta L. Verma, is the chief guest. The two-day conference will be held at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organising a credit seminar for 2024-25 today. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, will participate in the programme being held at NBARD’s Regional office, No. 46, K.G. Road, at 11 a.m.

5. Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a programme on entrepreneurship development today. Dr. Sharan Prakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education Department, Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, is the chief guest. The event will be held on the FKCCI premises on K.G. Road, at 10.30 a.m; FKCCI is organising an interaction with Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Tushar Girinath at 3.30 p.m.

6. Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) is holding its 36th general body meeting of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India today on the theme “Church’s response to the current socio-political situation in the country and the benefits and challenges of artificial intelligence”. The programme will be held at St. John’s Medical College, Annex-3 Building, 1st Floor, conference Hall, close to St. John’s Auditorium. from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Sri Thyagarajaswamy Aradhana mahotsava music festival will host Pancharatna kriti goshti gayana, 10 a.m. Valedictory ceremony of the music festival and conferment of the Bharathi Thyagaraja Samman awards. The event will be held at Sri Sringeri Shankar mutt in Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet from 6 p.m.

8. Theatre troupe Benka’s 50th anniversary programme today will feature Kannada drama Kindari Jogi, at 11 a.m.; seminar on “Kanasugalu Neerekshegalu’‘, Ragagithegalu by Benaka Band, Sabha programme in which H.S. Venkateshmurthy, B.R. Lakshmanrao and Arundhati Nag will participate, 6 p.m.; Kannada drama Kindari Jogi, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Human Rights Commission is scheduled to begin its four-day visit to Mysuru to hear complaints of human rights violations.

2. Mysuru district administration to hold a training and awareness session for district and taluk officials on children-related laws.

From coastal Karnataka

B.Y. Vijayendra, Karnataka unit president of BJP, to address party workers at a convention in Mangaluru. Satish Kumpala, new president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party will take charge, 4.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Innovation Festival will be organised at Kalaburagi Science Centre. Dr. P. Srinivas Reddy, ISRO scientist from Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, will inaugurate the event at 11 a.m.

2. Ballari District and Sessions Judge S.H. Pushpanjali will lead cleanliness drive at new court complex premises.

