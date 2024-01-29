January 29, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

1. BJP launched a padayatra today to protest against saffron flag being replaced by the national flag at Keregodu village in Mandya district. Local youth, along with opposition leaders, protested the lowering of a saffron flag with an image of Lord Hanuman. Local Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Ganiga maintained that a local youth organisation had sought permission from the gram panchayat to hoist the national flag. The land belongs to the government and rules allow hoisting of only the national flag on such land, he said. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has called it a design by the BJP to polarise people on communal lines in Mandya.

2. Sauharda Karnataka, a forum of secular organisations, will form a human chain in various districts, including Bengaluru, to spread the message of peace and harmony.

3. The fifth edition of GAFX was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Rural Development and IT&BT Priyank Kharge this morning. The annual event, which serves as a premier platform for India’s Animation, VFX, and Gaming communities, drawing professionals, artists, and students, is being held at Hotel Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road. With a record 4,500 attendees per day last year, GAFX 2024 is expected to surpass this achievement in this edition.

4. An entrance gate and statue dedicated to Field Marshal SHFJ Sam Manekshaw was inaugurated at Manekshaw Parade Ground by Lt. Gen. K.S. Brar, AVSM, General Officer, Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, at 8.35 a.m.

5. St. Joseph’s University is organising the 6th edition of “Open Heart” today. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest. Rev. Fr. Swebert D’Silva will preside over the event. A centre for Gandhian Studies will be launched. An international students information brochure will be released by the chief guest. The programme will be held on the university’s premises on Lalbagh Road at 11.30 a.m.

6. Theatre troupe Benka (Bengaluru Nagara Kalavidaru) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a two-day programme starting today. Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, will inaugurate Ranga Itihasa Darshana - an exhibition - at 10.30 a.m.; seminar on “Five Decades of Experience” in which Srinivasas G. Kappanna, J. Lokesh, Dr. B.V. Rajaram, B. Jayashree and C.K. Gundanna will participate. The formal inauguration of the event will be held at 6.30 p.m. in which Dr. Chandrasehkara Kambara, Srinivas G. Kappanna and I.M. Vittalamurthy will participate. Kannada drama Jokumaraswamy at 7 p.m. The programme is at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor is holding phone-in programme from 11 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

B.Y. Vijayendra is visiting Kalaburagi for the first time after being appointed as State BJP unit president. He has a series of programmes, including a party workers’ meeting and addressing a media conference.

From south Karnataka

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh to attend a mega health camp at Chamarajanagar organised by Department of Health and Family Welfare and Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences.

