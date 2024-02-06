ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on February 6, 2024

February 06, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of students appearing for an entrance exam. Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce UGET and Uni-GAUGE online entrance exam dates and other details, on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

1. Operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were impacted by bad weather this morning. More than 25 flights were delayed. The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers and Congress legislators are set to leave for Delhi this evening to participate in tomorrow’s protest against “step-motherly” treatment by the Centre in devolution of funds. Meanwhile, the BJP is holding a protest today at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the Congress government, accusing it of trying to divert public attention from its own failures through a dharna in New Delhi. 

3. Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Anganwadi Noukarara Sangha is holding a State-level protest today seeking honorarium of ₹15,000 to anganwadi workers and retirement benefits, among other demands, at Freedom Park, at 11 a.m.

4. Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will today announce COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE online entrance exam dates and other details.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa to hold a district-level progress review meeting of the department in Mysuru.

2. Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao to present Kaya Kalpa awards for best performing public healthcare institutions in Mysuru.

3. The six-day Suttur Jathra Mahotsava to start at the pilgrim centre of Suttur today.

From coastal Karnataka

Energy Minister K.J. George is meeting people’s representatives of Udupi district.

From north Karnataka

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge meeting officials regarding comprehensive development planning for Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

