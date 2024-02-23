February 23, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Today is the last day of the budget session of the Karnataka Legislature. It is also the last one before the Lok Sabha elections. The resolution moved by the Assembly against “step-motherly” attitude of the Centre towards Karnataka in devolution of funds and relief saw a furore in the House yesterday, and it might continue to resonate today as well.

2. A fire at a private parking lot in Gangondanahalli in Bengaluru has destroyed several vehicles. Preliminary reports suggest that over 25 vehicles were gutted, including autorickshaws, goods vehicles, pushcarts etc. Fire personnel along with police rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Residents in and around the area park their autos, goods vehicle at the parking lot for ₹30 per night.

3. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, will address the 11th International Patient Safety Conference, at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Whitefield, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Akshaya Patra is announcing today its completion of 4 billion meals, daily feeding capacity, new kitchens in 2024, future plans, music for meals event, and inclusion of millets in their meals.

5. As part of the inaugural event of the Akhila Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Mahila Noukarara Sangha, a seminar on “Women employees rights and responsibilities and challenges they face,” has been organised at 2 p.m. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj S. Horatti, Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shikvakumar will participate in the inaugural programme at Town Hall on J.C. Road, 4 p.m.

6. Bengaluru City University Centre for Global Languages is organising an International Language Fair today. Dr. Choodamani Nandagopal, art historian, will be the chief guest. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, will preside over the event, which will be held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus on Palace Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

7. The 15th Indian classical music festival organised by Bharatiya Samagana Sabha features classical bhajans by Sooryagayathri at 5.30 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by Sandeep Narayan and party at 7 p.m. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

8. Naya Adab, Bengaluru, is presenting a literary evening today at Samad House, Hospital Road, Shivaji Nagar, from 4 p.m. onwards. It will be recitation of Urdu poetry, ghazal singing and discussions on stories of Munshi Premchand. The event will be presided over by former bureaucrat and writer Chiranjeev Singh.

From coastal Karnataka

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will board the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram to witness demonstrations on search and rescue operations, formations and manoeuvres of coast guard vessels, ship fire-fighting exercises in the Arabian Sea off Panambur coast in Mangaluru. The ship with the Governor leaves New Mangalore Port at 10.45 a.m. and returns to Panambur at 2.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. International Lingayat Youth Forum convention and exhibition is being held in Hubballi at 4 p.m.

2. Seventh annual convocation of Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, to be held at 11.30 a.m. in Multi Purpose Hall, CUK campus.

3. Bronze statue of former Minister and veteran leader Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal will be unveiled at 11.30 a.m. in Yadgir.

From south Karnataka

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to chair District Development and Coordination Committee meeting.

