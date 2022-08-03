Karnataka

Three players from Kalaburagi selected for Maharaja Trophy tournament

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 03, 2022 23:07 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:07 IST

Three players from Kalaburagi have been selected to represent various teams in the upcoming Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association, scheduled from August 7 to 26.

Shashikumar Kamble, of Kalaburagi, has been selected by Mangalore United team. The player had recently set the record by taking the highest number of wickets in the under-19 Cooch Behar trophy tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently.

Shashikumar took 29 wickets in the five matches of the tournament with an average of 6 wickets per match. He has been selected for an advanced cricket coaching camp Under-23 at the National Cricket Academy.

Another player Anand Doddamani of Shahabad taluk in Kalaburagi is selected to represent the Hubli Tigers team. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner took a remarkable hattrick in the KPL semi-final in 2017. Earlier he also played for the Belagavi Panthers, Bengaluru Blasters in KPL.

Shreyas Puranik, an all-rounder is playing for the Shivamogga Strikers team in the Maharaja trophy T-20 tournament.

Six players from Raichur Zone

Around six players from Raichur Zone have been selected by different teams for the Maharaja Trophy T-20. Vidyadhar Patil of Raichur will be representing Mysore warriors, Manoj Bhandage from Sindhanur will be playing for Gulbarga Mystics, Avinash D. from Yadgir will play for Shivmogga Strikers, Anand Doddmani from Shahabad will represent for Hubli Tigers, Shashikumar Kambble from Kalaburagi will play for Mangalore United, and Shreyas Puranik for Shivamogga Strikers.

Gulbarga Mystics

Players selected for the Team Gulbarga Mystics are: Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kruthik Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Kushal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, Shrijith KL,Ritesh Bhatkal,Mohit B, Rohan Patil, Dhanush Gowda, Md. Aqib Jawad, Shreesha Achar, Jeshwanth, Acharya and Aaron Christie.

