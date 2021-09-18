The Hindu Career Counselling: ‘Make use of cut-off analyser on KEA website’

A.S. Ravi, principal of Government Pre-University College for Girls at Malleswaram in Bengaluru.

Hassan

18 September 2021 16:20 IST

A.S. Ravi, principal of Government Pre-University College for Girls at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, on CET Counselling

A.S. Ravi, principal of Government Pre-University College for Girls at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, told students appearing for CET counselling to be careful while choosing courses and colleges. He delivered a lecture on CET Counselling as part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Digital Conclave on September 18.

Students would get sufficient time to enter their options on the KEA website. They could consult elders, friends and well-wishers before finalising their choices. “Your first option should be better than the second, and the second should be better than the third choice. There will be a mock allotment of seats, which provides an opportunity for students to change their options,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He advised students go through the cut-off analyser provided on the website while making their choices. The analyser would give them an idea of the allotment, given their ranking.

“After the first round of allotment of seats, the students will have four choices. They can pick the seat fully satisfied with the allotment, can go for the second round keeping the allotted seat or after cancelling the allotted seat, or quit the process. The students have to be careful while making their choices,” he said.

Before the final round of counselling, students had the chance to surrender the seat. However, if they give up the seat after the final round, it would amount to seat blocking, which is an offence.

Verification of documents

Before entering options for colleges and courses, students have to upload documents for verification.

“Soon after announcement of CET results, the process of counselling begins with verification of documents. The students have to submit all relevant documents with respect to their eligibility, and the reservation category applied for. The students of SC, ST and Category 1 have to submit caste certificate and income certificate separately,” he said.

Also Read Education start-up wins TiE women Pitchfest 2021

The KEA would set up committees for document verification. On completion of verification, students would get verification slips and an eight-digit secret key, necessary for the process of seat allotment.