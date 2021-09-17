‘Dream of becoming an influencer in society’

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant at The Hindu’s Career Counselling Digital Conclave on September 17

‘Dream of making it big, dream of being relevant and becoming an influencer in society’ was the message of Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru, to high school and pre-university college students who attended The Hindu’s Career Counselling Digital Conclave on September 17.

Citing his personal experience, Mr. Pant said that he could not get into engineering and chose to pursue geology. He later prepared for the UPSC examination and became an IPS officer. He had cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) and would have become a lecturer if he had not cracked the UPSC examination.

He applauded the younger generation for their hunger for creating wealth for themselves and the community. He advised students, who did not have clarity on their objective or goal, to browse the internet as they would have access to vast information on their fingertips. He told students that it was vital to have mentors who would be able to guide them.

The speaker for the second session was Anil Pinto, Registrar of Christ (Deemed to be University), who spoke on performing art programmes. He appealed to students to develop an array of skill sets. “If you study social science, please learn something like a programming language, such as python. One needs to develop different skill sets and keep your brain fairly agile,” he said. He encouraged all the participants to learn some art form irrespective of their age. He had a word of caution though. “Just because you are very passionate about something does not mean you can make a career out of it,” he said. He said that social ambience and several other factors play a key role in determining how successful a person is.

Prof. Pinto said students should avoid putting all eggs in one basket if they are unsure of their career path. “Look at institutions that will give you multiple choices and will allow you to make other connections. The National Education Policy allows that flexibility,” he said.

To a question on whether students from middle class backgrounds should pursue theatre and acting, he said that students could use the power of the internet to develop their own content and post them online.

Interested students can log on at 2.30 p.m. for the two sessions in the afternoon, which are on careers in engineering, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. While the speaker for the former session is Karisiddappa, Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), the latter session will be chaired by K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University.

