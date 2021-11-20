Swachh Survekshan 2021: Mysuru slips to 12th place

MYSURU

20 November 2021 15:12 IST

Bengaluru declared ‘Fastest Mover’ mega city among urban local bodies with population more than 40 lakh

Mysuru has slipped to 12th place among cities with a population over 1 lakh in the results of Swachh Survekshan 2021, which were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, on November 20.

So far, the city used to figure in the top 5 cleanest cities in India under Swachh Bharat rankings.

Mysuru is ranked 7th among cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, but figures in the 12th place in the list of cities with a population above 1 lakh.

However, it has been adjudged the best medium sized ‘self-sustaining city’ apart from receiving a 5-star rating under the garbage-free city category.

The other significant mentions include Hubballi-Dharwad, which has been declared ‘fastest mover’ medium city, and Bengaluru being declared ‘Fastest Mover’ mega city among urban local bodies with more than 40 lakh population.

Mudhol was declared the ‘fastest mover’ in south zone with a population between 50,000 and 1 lakh. Hosadurga was declared the ‘cleanest city’ in the south zone among urban local bodies with a population between 25,000 and 50,000 while Kumta was rated the best self-sustainable city in the same category.

K.R. Nagar was adjudged the best city under ‘citizens feedback’ category in south zone, among cities with a population between 25,000 and 50,000.

India’s cleanest city

Indore in Madhya Pradesh was declared the cleanest city in India for the 5th consecutive time followed by Surat in Gujarat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

In all, 4,320 urban local bodies were assessed under various parameters. The process was completely digitalised with the data being collected from different platforms, including apps and portals. The assessment was conducted between March 1-31, 2021, with a maximum of 6,000 marks.

While citizens voice carried 30% weightage (1,800 marks), garbage segregation, collection, processing and disposal accounted for 40% or 2,400 marks. The remaining 1,800 marks were awarded for certification, if any, under which garbage-free rating yielded 1,100 marks and the open-defecation-free parameter earned 700 marks.