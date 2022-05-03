PSI recruitment exam scam: CID finds malpractice at another centre in Kalaburagi

M.S. Irani College in Kalaburagi, which is one of the centres being investigated by CID for alleged malpractices during the exam for recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) in Karnataka | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

May 03, 2022 16:05 IST

Malpractices were first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, in Kalaburagi

Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating alleged malpractices in the examination for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), found malpractices were committed in one more centre in Kalaburagi.

Malpractices were first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, in Kalaburagi.

During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at M.S. Irani College as well. The police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.

Prakash Rathod, the investigating officer, had lodged a complaint at Station Bazar police station against Rudragouda Patil, the alleged kingpin; Chandrakant Kulkarni, a middleman; Prabhu, one of the candidates; and his father Sharanappa.

Rudragouda Patil was already in CID custody. His accountant Chandrakanth Kulkarni was taken into custody late on May 2. Prabhu and Sharanappa were taken into CID custody on May 3 morning.

CID had questioned Prabhu, who was successful in the PSI recruitment examination, on May 2 evening. He confessed to paying ₹50 lakh to Rudragouda Patil for securing his help in committing malpractice and getting selected for the job of PSI. Rudragouda Patil’s accountant Chandrakant Kulkarni had struck the deal, as per sources in the CID.