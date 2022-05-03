BJP MLA says change in leadership likely in Karnataka

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking into the issue

It is highly likely that Karnataka will see a change in leadership before the next Assembly elections in 2023, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told journalists in Vijayapura before the Basava Jayanti celebrations on May 3.

“As per my information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking into this issue. He will take a decision soon. In fact, change of leadership can take place as soon as May 10,” Mr Yatnal said.

On May 2, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa ruled out a change in the leadership of the BJP government in Karnataka. “Basavaraj Bommai has been doing good work. There would not be a change in the leadership,” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga.

The party’s objective, Mr. Yediyurappa said, is to win 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Karnataka to discuss the preparations for the elections. “I am going to meet him,” he had said.