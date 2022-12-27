ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru

December 27, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Prahlad Modi was on his way to Bandipur with family members

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Bandipur. Prahlad Modi was on his way to Bandipur along with family members. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway on December 26.

The Mysuru South police, who confirmed the incident, said that the family has been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment and described the injuries as minor in nature. The injured have been shifted to.

It is learnt that Prahlad Modi was travelling to Bandipur along with his son and daughter-in-law when their vehicle hit a road divider at Kadakola, close to Nanjangud, around 2 p.m.

