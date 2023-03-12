PM to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12

March 12, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mandya on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of ₹8,480 crore.

The 118-km-long expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to about 75 minutes. The expressway is expected to spur socio-economic development in the region, a press release issued by PIB, ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Mysore-Kushalnagar four-lane highway which is about 92 km. The project will be developed at a cost of ₹4,130 crore. The project is expected to boost connectivity between Bengaluru and Kushalnagar, it said.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the expressway around noon and lay the foundation stone for the key road project.

Before inaugurating the expressway, the Prime Minister, who will arrive at the PES College helipad around 11.20 a.m. from Mysuru, will hold a roadshow from the Inspection Bungalow Circle to Nanda Circle at 11.25 a.m. He will later dedicate the expressway at Hanakere at 11.40 am and later participate in a convention to be held at Gejjalagere Colony in Maddur taluk between 12.15 pm and 1.15 p.m. Mr. Modi will address the gathering from 12.40 p.m. to 1.15 p.m., the release said.

Dharwad visit

After Mandya, the Prime Minister will visit Dharwad to dedicate the IIT Dharwad campus. The foundation stone for the institute was laid by Mr. Modi in 2019. The institute has been developed at a cost of over ₹850 crore. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Station at Hubballi, the note said.