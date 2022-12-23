ADVERTISEMENT

Officials trap leopard suspected of killing two students in Karnataka

December 23, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Forest department staff in Mysuru district of Karnataka had been tracking the animal for nearly two months

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a cage placed in a sugarcane field near Kebbehundi in T. Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district to trap the elusive leopard.

Relentless combing and tracking operation for weeks has resulted in a leopard, suspected to have killed two students, being captured at T. Narsipur in Mysuru district of Karnataka on December 23.

Chief Conservator of Forests M. Malathi Priya and Deputy Conservator of Forests Kamala Karikalan confirmed the leopard’s capture. Forest department staff had been tracking the animal for nearly two months.

The leopard is suspected to have killed Manjunath, a student of Marahaja’s College, on October 31, followed by an attack on another student Meghana, who died of injuries on December 1.

Intense combing operations, including aerial surveillance using a drone, had not yielded any result. The leopard had been captured on camera on two occasions since the combing operation began some time in the first week of November.

The Forest Department even got the standing sugarcane crops harvested on a priority basis as leopards tend to hide in the fields and stalk their prey.

