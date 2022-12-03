  1. EPaper
Karnataka CM announces compensation of ₹15 lakh for death in leopard attack

A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Mysuru on December 1

December 03, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said ₹15 lakh solatium would be handed over to families of those killed in leopard attacks.

A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Mysuru district on December 1.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on December 3, he said the compensation would be on par with those who die in elephant attacks. Up to now, the attacks were reported in and around forests, but now they are taking place in Bengaluru. “The Forest Department has taken this very seriously. Efforts are being made in the last one week to capture the animal. Instructions have been given to capture the animal, and release it in the forest,” Mr. Bommai said.

Special team to capture leopards

Mr. Bommai said there are a number of leopards around the elephant corridor in Bengaluru and Mysuru range. A special team has been constituted to prevent leopard attacks and to take certain specific actions. An operation would be launched by the special team to nab leopards that come outside forests.

30-35 leopards in vicinity of Bengaluru, besides about 40 in Bannerghatta National Park
