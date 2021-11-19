Modi government showed sensitivity to farmers’ demand by repealing farm laws: CM

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

19 November 2021 14:06 IST

Bommai denies the decision was connected to upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other States

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to farmers’ demand by repealing the three contentious farm laws.

“Repeal of laws is not a setback to the ruling BJP. The Prime Minister responded to farmers’ demand by repealing laws. Farmers’ outfits across the country welcomed Mr. Modi’s decision. The decision showed the Prime Minister’s sensitivity to farmers’ demands,” the Chief Minister said on November 19.

“The Congress claimed victory for repeal of the laws. But, farmers’ organisations had not involved political parties in their protest. Farmers organisations have not even shared the dais with political parties.”

The Chief Minister rejected the claim that the government bowed to the year-long protest and said that the three laws were part of the liberalisation and globalisation process started in 1991-92. The laws were formulated in tune with the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s agreement with the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Congress-led UPA government had signed an agreement with the WTO, he said.

Mr. Bommai said the draft bill was pending during the UPA government and a decision was taken for introducing reforms in agriculture and the agriculture market after obtaining consensus of all States. It was not a question of bowing. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana demanded a regulated market for farm goods. In response to the farmers’ demand, Mr. Modi announced repeal of the laws.

In reply to a question, he denied that repeal of farms laws were connected to Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other States. The party won by-elections recently in the midst of farmers’ protest. In order to ensure more discussion and confidence among farmers, laws have been repealed, Mr. Bommai claimed.