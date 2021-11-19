Repeal of farm laws is victory for democracy, Congress: Siddaramaiah

Former CM demands compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during protest

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah termed repeal of three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a victory for democracy, and demanded ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protest.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Now that BJP India has finally realised its mistake and withdrawn anti-farm laws, it is time to give justice to the farmers who were martyred during the struggle. I urge the Prime Minister to announce ₹25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!”

Giving credit to farmers and the Congress party for withdrawal of farm laws, Mr. Siddaramaiah thanked all the farmers, Congress leaders and citizens of the country.

“This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!!” the Congress leader tweeted.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who is in Delhi, termed the withdrawal of farm laws as a victory for farmers and the Congress. He demanded compensation to families of farmers who lost their lives during the protest and government jobs for their children.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda tweeted: I welcome PM @narendramodi’s decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up a democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up.