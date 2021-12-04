MLC election: ‘JD(S) to announce stand in two days’

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

MYSURU

04 December 2021 17:33 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy reacts to speculation about tie-up with BJP

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the stand of the JD (S) in constituencies of the Legislative Council where the party had not fielded candidates will be announced in the next two days.

In response to queries from reporters about speculation over a possible BJP-JD(S) tie-up, Mr. Kumaraswamy said decisions will be taken at the local level on the stand of JD(S) where the party had not fielded its candidate.

The JD(S) has fielded candidates in six out of the 20 constituencies going to polls on December 10.

“In the six constituencies where our candidates are in the fray, candidates from all the three parties are in the fray. We can’t ask the BJP to support our candidate. It is a triangular contest. In the remaining constituencies, the Congress and BJP are involved in a direct fight. JD(S) will take a decision on its stand in these constituencies keeping in mind the party’s interests for the 2023 Assembly elections,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader was responding to queries from reporters over former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s public appeal to the JD(S) for support in the ensuing elections.

He said results of the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from the six seats will help the party workers and leaders regain confidence in the party’s strength that had been hit due to the setback suffered by the party after its alliance with the Congress.

With regard to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks against ‘family’ politics of the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out that the Congress has fielded eight candidates belonging to families of Congress leaders. He added that four relatives of the Congress party’s Karnataka chief are in politics.

He pointed that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra represents Varuna Assembly constituency. “The Congress party is no different in promoting family members in politics,” he said.

He told the Congress as well as the BJP to bring about necessary amendments in the Constitution to prevent the entry of family members in politics.

With regard to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s charge that JD(S) is the ‘B’ team of the BJP, Mr. Kumaraswamy advised the Congress leader to write the same on a slate and hang it around his neck instead of repeating the statement.

“I am hopeful of our party reaping political benefits from such statements of Congress leaders,” he said.