JD(S) leader to join Cong.

Janata Dal (Secular) State vice-president H.H. Devaraj has announced that he would quit the party and join the Congress. “I am quitting the JD(S), unable to tolerate the insult and pain in the party”, he told journalists in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

“I don’t want to comment on any leader in the JD(S) as such statements will lead to further debates. I had been sidelined in the party due to self-interest of some people. Now I am joining the Congress”, he said.

Answering a question, Devaraj said he would bring in some JD(S) leaders to the Congress in the coming days. Further, he added that he would campaign for Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthegowda, contesting for MLC election.

Mr. Devaraj had met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K.Shivakumar recently, hinting at his next political move.