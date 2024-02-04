ADVERTISEMENT

Mineral-rich North India helped the South grow, says Pratap Simmha

February 04, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress diverting public attention as guarantee schemes have eroded resources: MP

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simmha.

Pratap Simmha, Mysuru MP, said here on Sunday that the growth and industrialisation of South India and Bengaluru was facilitated by mineral-rich North Indian States and did not take place in isolation.

Speaking to presspersons, he said the concept of Freight Equalisation was adopted in the 1950s during Jawaharlal Nehru’s period which ensured that minerals available in one State was available throughout the country devoid of freight transportation cost which was borne by the Centre. This, he said, was adopted to disperse the industries and ensure growth across the country.

He said the growth of Bengaluru as an IT or tech hub was also owing to establishment of public sector units like HAL, BEL etc., by the Central Government which helped create an ecosystem for industrial development. Besides, South India was the preferred location for establishing such industries for security reasons as the country’s borders faced threat from both Pakistan and China.

In reply to a question Mr. Simmha said the Congress did not have funds for development as resources were being channelised to meet guarantee schemes.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, having presented the Budget 14 times, was aware of it but was allowing the party to blame the Centre and diverting attention, he added.

