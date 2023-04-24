ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta raids 34 premises linked to eight officials

April 24, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police conducted raids against eight government officials on 34 premises linked to them in six districts - Bengaluru, Ballari, Bidar, Chitradugra, Davangere, and Kolar - on Monday.

The raids were still underway till late into the night and is expected to conclude only on Tuesday. Acting on source reports, the Lokayukta police conducted a preliminary inquiry, registered disproportionate assets (DA) cases against these eight officers and raided them simultaneously.

One of the largest recovery of cash was made from the residence of Gangadharaiah K.L., Assistant Director, Town Planning, Yelahanka Zone, BBMP. The Lokayukta police recovered ₹1,47,16,000, USD 10,298, Dubai Dirham 1180, and Egypt Pound 35 from the premises linked to him. The police also found thathe owned 14 flats in and around Yelahanka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other officers raided have been identified as T. Hanumantharaya, Assistant Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drains division, Bommanahalli Zone, BBMP; Hussain Saab, Executive Engineer, Gescom, Ballari; Suresh Meda, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Bidar; Vijayakumara Swamy, Deputy Tahsildar, Mudabi Nadakacheri, Basavakalyan, Bidar; I.M. Nagaraj, DCF (retd); N.J. Nagaraj, Tahsildar, Holalkere taluk, and Venkateshappa, Executive Officer, Banagrpet Taluk Office, Kolar. 

The police said that a huge cache of incriminating documents relating to the assets of these individual officers has been recovered during the raids, apart from cash, gold jewellery and silver articles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US