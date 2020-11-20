Karnataka reports 1,849 new cases and 26 deaths

Bengaluru

20 November 2020 07:50 IST

Bengaluru Urban, though witnessing a significant reduction in the number of positive cases, continued to be the highest contributor to the State’s tally

Karnataka reported 1,849 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 25,169, while the overall number of deaths shot up to 11,604.

As many as 1,800 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,30,988. A total of 598 patients are in the ICU. The number of tests done was 1,18,474, while the positivity rate was 1.56%.

Bengaluru Urban, though witnessing a significant reduction in the number of positive cases, continued to be the highest contributor to the State’s tally with 1,048 new cases. Fourteen new deaths were also reported in the capital. Tumakuru reported 103 new cases, which was the second highest. The number of positive cases in the State so far is 8,67,780.

Advertising

Advertising