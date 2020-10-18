Fresh rains trigger more anxieties in flood-hit Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

After a four-day lull, fresh rains began on Sunday, lashing Kalaburagi district that was already reeling under heavy floods as River Bhima was overflowing. The rains began at about 2.45 pm and its spread and effect are yet to be known.

The water level in Bhima has risen as the inflow and outflow at Sonna Barrage rose from 8 lakh cusecs on Saturday to 8.5 lakh cusecs on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Dr. P. Raja, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Nalin Atul visited the Sonna Barrage and other flood-hit areas and took stock of the situation.

A company of Indian Army arrived from Secunderabad to join hands in rescue and relief operations. The 98-personnel contingent is divided into three teams and deployed in flood-hit Afzalpur, Jewargi and Shahabad taluks for rescue operations.

When an army team rushed to Udachana village in Afzalpur taluk on Sunday to rescue the stranded people, the residents refused to get evicted from their places as a protest against the government. They complained that the government had not made any alternative arrangements even after their village was flooded and the houses were destroyed repeatedly.

Taking note of the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in a media release, said that he would undertake an aerial survey in flood-hit areas of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level in Bhima has, for the first time after 2006, crossed the Danger Level (304.5 m) and Highest Flood Level (407.34 m) in Bhima in Kalaburagi district to reach 408.35 m on Sunday.