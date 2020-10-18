Floods ravage Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

People move to safer places from flood-hit Holi Bhosga village on the bank of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
A bullock cart moves to a safer place from flood-hit Holi Bhosga village.
Photo: THE HINDU
Another scene from the flood-hit Holi Bhosga village on the bank of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
A man carries a child on his shoulders, in the Holi Bhosga village.
Photo: THE HINDU
SDRF and Fire personnel rescue the people stranded in Bhima backwaters at Tallur village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: Special Arrangement
The incessant rains that lashed Kalaburagi district flooded major roads disrupting vehicular movement.
Photo: THE HINDU
Kadabur village at Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district was completely flooded in Bhima waters.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Water released from Sonna barrage into the Bhima river in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi on Oct. 13.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Standing banana crops on 12 acres were damaged as the field inundated by flood water in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
The road between Shirvala and Bhankalaga villages at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district was flooded in Bhima waters.
Photo: THE HINDU