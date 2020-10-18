Photos

Floods ravage Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

After a four-day lull, fresh rains began on Sunday, lashing Kalaburagi district that was already reeling under heavy floods as River Bhima was overflowing. The rains began at about 2.45 pm and its spread and effect are yet to be known.

Here is a series of photos from across the district.

People move to safer places from flood-hit Holi Bhosga village on the bank of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.

