Former employee of remote sensing application centre booked for misusing data and maps

September 05, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A former employee of the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre has been accused of misusing the data and maps for developing a mobile app for his company.

Director (Administration ) D.K. Prabhuraj filed a complaint with the north east division cyber crime police on Sunday seeking legal action.

Mr. Prabhuraj said that the accused, a former employee identified Virendra Patil, was working with the centre between May 2021 and December 2022 as an application developer. During this period, he had access to data and maps meant for the survey settlement department and after he quit the job, he started his own company company and used the data to develop a mobile app using the stolen data under the banner “Know your land.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The misuse of data came to light recently and after verifying the facts to confirm, Mr. Prabhuraj filed a complaint with the police. The cybercrime police have registered a case against Virendra Patil chargin him under section 66 ( dishonestly or fraudulently accessing a computer resource without the permission ) of the IT Act. The links of the mobile app have been taken down for further investigations and the police have taken up a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.