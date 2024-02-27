Forest Department books GR Tech Park for axing trees

February 27, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Forest Wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has booked a case against GR Tech Park, of Salarpuria Properties Private LTD. for axing trees at ITPL Main Road in Whitefield. The FIR was registered on Tuesday under section 8(1) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976.

The FIR was filed after a few citizens flagged the axing of trees on social media. According to a resident, about a month back the tech park covered an area with large screens. The residents believed that the screen was put up to carry out construction. However, later when the screen was removed it came to light that they had cut trees.

The Forest Department in its FIR said the company that runs the tech park axed 19 False Ashoka trees on ITPL main road without obtaining permission. A forest official said they had taken permission to axe six trees but axed more without informing the department. However, residents argue that land was relinquished by the company and now it belongs to the government and the Forest Department should not have given any permission to cut trees.

“Especially at a time when Bengaluru is reeling under the impact of environmental degradation and climate change, it is not right to cut trees. Ineptitude of the Forest Department is also on display here. How could anyone cut around 20 trees, that too on a public footpath?,” asked Sandeep Anirudhan, convener, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru.

“After receiving a copy of the FIR, we have thoroughly assessed the situation and determined that the party acting on our behalf is responsible for the unforeseen incident. We are currently conducting an extensive internal investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action against the concerned party,” said Abhinandan J., Manager - Public Relations, Sattva Group.

