NGEF land finalised as the site for 250 metre long Skydeck

February 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

Construction of the country’s tallest Skydeck in Bengaluru may soon become reality as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to build it on New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) land near Byappanahalli Metro Station. The BBMP had also considered Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL) land but NGEF land will be more feasible, the civic body decided as the land parcel is already being developed into a cultural hub and the skydeck will be an added attraction.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath talking to The Hindu said the civic body has finalised New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) land and the same should be approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

Mr. Giri Nath further informed about this ambitious project that was announced in the recent budget said of the 105 acres of NGEF land, 10 acres of land is specifically identified to build the tallest Skydeck of 250-metre height. “We will be soon holding a meeting with the chief minister and he has to approve the land for the project,” he said. He said for this project, the place is ideal as it is close to the metro station and will help boost metro ridership too. “We are also promoting the metro by setting up Skydeck here.” He added that while entry to the area may not be ticketed, the BBMP may ticket to those visiting the Skydeck.

Although initially 10 acres of land is identified for the Skydeck project, the project may take up more land if the government decides to build a museum and other attractions. The BBMP should also work towards establishing a parking lot as after the completion of the project thousands of people would rush to this place, a senior civic official said.

The State government has already put in place a plan for 105-acre NGEF land to develop it into a tree park with an innovation hub and a cultural hub. The proposed skydeck will be an addition to these plans for the parcel of land, sources said.

The BBMP had earlier invited global tender for preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the skydeck project and ₹3 crore has been allocated for the same. The skydeck project is expected to cost in the range of ₹400 to ₹500 crore, sources in the BBMP said. Candidates bidding for the DPR consultancy should demonstrate a track record of having completed DPR for tall structures over the past five years. The selected consultant has to submit three different conceptual designs, complete with 3D rendering and walkthroughs, to the reviewing committee.

